Sen. John Boozman Buys Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 119,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $106.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

About Senator Boozman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.