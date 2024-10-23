Sen. John Boozman Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. 3,270,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,833. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

