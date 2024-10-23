Sen. John Boozman Buys iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares CMBS ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

NYSEARCA:CMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,963. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

