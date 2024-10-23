Sen. John Boozman Purchases Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,229. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.58 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About Senator Boozman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 185.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

