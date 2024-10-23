Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shutterstock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 7557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,425,000 after buying an additional 215,539 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 30.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,793,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,173,000 after acquiring an additional 422,942 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 22.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 201,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

