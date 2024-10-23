Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.65 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

