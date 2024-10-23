Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Silver Predator Corp. (CVE:SPD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 102000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Silver Predator Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 166.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Silver Predator Company Profile

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Platoro West Holdings Inc and changed its name to Silver Predator Corp.

