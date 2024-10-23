SingularityNET Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,678.08 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $687.55 million and approximately $43,678.08 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,207.14 or 1.00032352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006541 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00065853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57356245 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $47,720.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

