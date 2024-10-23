Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 501,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,486,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,832,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,627,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $16,262,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $13,656,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $8,519,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

