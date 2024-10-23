SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.56. 10,280,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 45,668,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 403.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,045,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 2,440,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

