SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $426.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.47 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 731,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,085. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.