Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78. 725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.
The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.
The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.
