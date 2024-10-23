SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.37. Approximately 23,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 51,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) by 179.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,689 shares during the quarter. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned 3.17% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

