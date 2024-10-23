SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 6.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,779. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

