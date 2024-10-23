Status Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $93.98 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,618.26 or 1.00378867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007509 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,011,813 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

