Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0243

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $95.13 million and $1.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,700.89 or 1.00025215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007509 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00063927 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,302,450 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,011,813.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02482704 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $1,763,697.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

