Sterling Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HODL. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HODL stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. 7,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,124. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

