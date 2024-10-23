Sterling Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 446,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,444. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

