Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.15.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.51. 256,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.