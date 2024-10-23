Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after buying an additional 53,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $197.97. 71,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $201.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

