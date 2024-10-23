Stifel Canada Estimates IAMGOLD’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $5.40 to $6.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.