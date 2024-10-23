Stifel Canada Forecasts Kinross Gold Q3 Earnings

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on K. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.90.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$14.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.29. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.46 and a one year high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00. Also, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$61,411.71. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,163 shares of company stock valued at $273,407. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

