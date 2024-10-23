Stifel Canada Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Q3 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 109,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.