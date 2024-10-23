StockNews.com Lowers First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Hold

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,314. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $367.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

