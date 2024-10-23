Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.37 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,618.26 or 1.00378867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007509 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023788 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

