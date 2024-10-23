Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 312 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after buying an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

