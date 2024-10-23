Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 93,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,764.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $431.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

