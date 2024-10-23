Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 24493461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

