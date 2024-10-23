Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 28,492 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $39,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

QQQM traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $202.87. 446,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,453. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average is $191.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

