Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,949. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.