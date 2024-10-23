Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.29. 340,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

