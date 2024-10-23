Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,051 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after buying an additional 4,890,264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $128,756,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,848,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,765. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

