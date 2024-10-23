Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. 150,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,621. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.