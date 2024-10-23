Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,727 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.29. 38,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,790. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $137.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

