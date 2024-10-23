Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 0.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $199.49. Approximately 4,217,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,549,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.48.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
