Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 0.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $199.49. Approximately 4,217,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,549,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.48.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 294,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,209,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,616.3% during the third quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 142,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 133,833 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

