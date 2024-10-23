TD Cowen Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $610.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.80. The stock had a trading volume of 697,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,114. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

