TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

TechnipFMC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,214,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,841. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

