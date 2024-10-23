Teck Resources (TCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCK. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

