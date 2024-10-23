TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.24. 274,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 246,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.76 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider TELUS Corporation purchased 450,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,290,995.00. In other news, Director Joshua Andrew Blair bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,030.00. Also, insider TELUS Corporation purchased 450,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,290,995.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,623,198 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,433. Corporate insiders own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

