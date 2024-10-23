Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 59,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 14.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,070,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $294,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,937 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $521.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

