Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.0 million-$760.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.5 million. Teradyne also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average of $131.90. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

