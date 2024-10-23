Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $193.97, but opened at $201.04. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $201.61, with a volume of 2,177,758 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.31 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.