Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TXN. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.55.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The stock has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 348,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,806 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

