TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $95.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.