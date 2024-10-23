TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.84. 35,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,943. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.28. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.