TFG Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 887.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,523.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.50.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,171. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

