TFG Advisers LLC Has $454,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

