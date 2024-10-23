TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.8% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 258.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,746,000 after buying an additional 237,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $3.96 on Wednesday, hitting $362.06. 49,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,238. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $255.22 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.37 and a 200-day moving average of $343.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

