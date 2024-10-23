The Bankers Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.67 (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Bankers Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 112.62 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The Bankers Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.20 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,252.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.84.

In related news, insider Hannah Philp purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,541.68). In related news, insider Hannah Philp purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,541.68). Also, insider Richard West purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,410.02). 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

