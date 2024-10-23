The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($64.92) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BKG traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,720 ($61.28). 207,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,939.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,922.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,106.25 ($53.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,588.54 ($72.56). The company has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,248 ($68.14), for a total value of £10,496,000 ($13,627,629.19). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,720 ($61.28), for a total transaction of £146,556 ($190,283.04). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 200,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,248 ($68.14), for a total transaction of £10,496,000 ($13,627,629.19). Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

